Albuquerque residents donate teddy bears to APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque residents stepped up to make a special donation to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Residents at Las Colinas Village have been raising funds and donating teddy bears for almost a decade.

APD Officers travel with these teddy bears in case there is a situation involving a child.

During stressful times, officers can give the child the teddy bear as a form of comfort.

Each year the residents at Las Colinas give the teddy bears a thorough cleaning and begin fundraising for the next year.

