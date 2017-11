ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Surveillance cameras caught two women stealing from an Albuquerque church over the weekend.

Video shows the women walking away with Thanksgiving decorations from the Queen of Heaven Church near San Mateo and Menaul.

The ladies are seen taking everything from the plants to the pumpkins. One of them had a cigarette hanging out of her mouth the whole time.

If you recognize them, call Albuquerque Police.

