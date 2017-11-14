Vandals target South Valley elementary school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A cleanup crew spent the morning at Mary Ann Binford Elementary in the South Valley after a couple of suspects went on a vandalism spree.

Monday night, Albuquerque Police Schools Police responded to the school after the suspects tripped the alarms.

APS Police, the Albuquerque Police Department, and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found significant vandalism including broken windows.

Two male suspects were arrested trying to flee the scene.

APS is still totaling the dollar amount of the damage.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps