Support RMHC at Mario’s Pizza

You can give back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico simply by eating pizza!

Mario’s Pizzeria & Ristorante is partnering with Ronald McDonald House of New Mexico (RMHC-NM) during the holiday season of giving. The community is invited to dine in or carry out one of their authentic mama’s homemade dishes at any of their four locations on November 14, and Mario’s Pizza will donate 15 percent of sales to Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico. Throughout the season of giving (until December 31st), Mario’s Pizzeria will also be selling RMHC-NM cause bracelets and collecting donations at the registers.

For information, visit MariosPizzaABQ.com.