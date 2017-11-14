Questions for the Cowboys offensive line

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Can they shore up the left side of the offensive line before facing the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday? The Dallas Cowboys are working to make sure their left tackle spot is good for battle.

There is a chance Tyron Smith could be back from injury in time to play against the Eagles. In the meantime, Chaz Green and Byron Bell are battling for a chance to take up the slack.

Green was the first choice against the Atlanta Falcons, but Adrian Clayborn dominated him on his way to a personal best in sacks in a single game. Bell replaced Green and wasn’t really a factor in slowing Clayborn, who had his way the entire game in a Falcons victory. Mickey Spagnola sheds some light on what to possibly expect Sunday.