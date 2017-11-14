Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a scene in northeast Albuquerque after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

APD says officers were dispatched to the area of Pennsylvania Street and Haines Avenue after a report of a woman yelling for help.

Then a 911 call came in saying a vehicle intentionally struck a pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was no longer there. She was instead dropped off at Kaseman Hospital with severe injuries.

Due to her condition and seriousness of injuries, she was transported to UNM Hospital. According to police, the victim is in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time. Police are also still investigating the scene and have not identified a suspect or the suspect vehicle.

