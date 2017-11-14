Police investigate social media school shooting threat in Deming

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be extra security precautions at Deming schools this week after a threat made on social media to shoot up the school at lunchtime has circulated.

The assistant principal sent out a notification to parents saying there will be extra police on campus for the remainder of the week.

The Superintendent Arsenio Romero also said that they “are taking the threats very seriously” and are working with law enforcement.

Romero also says that the schools are not on lockdown at this time.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps