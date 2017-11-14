November 14th Morning Rush: Albuquerque voters to pick next mayor Tuesday

1. For the first mayoral run-off election in Albuquerque since 1993, State Auditor Tim Keller and City Councilor Dan Lewis are vying to be the city’s next mayor. KRQE political analyst Gabe Sanchez says that while polls show Keller ahead of Lewis by 18 percent, an upset is still possible. The latest poll numbers from the Albuquerque Journal show 13 percent of likely voters were still undecided. Sanchez says Lewis’ best bet is the city council seat run-off between Cynthia Borrego and Robert Aragon. Lewis used to hold that council seat so Sanchez says he should have a big following. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Full Story: KRQE Political Analyst weighs in on Tuesday’s runoff election

2. The three teens who allegedly threatened to shoot up Santa Fe High School are expected in court. This comes after new details about a second threatening note has emerged. Last week police arrested the three students after classmates found a letter on the Santa Fe high campus targeting “several students” and “two teachers.” In a new police report released, investigators also found a similar note last week in an apartment complex parking lot on San Ignacio Road. The report does not say which school was targeted. The three teens are due before a judge at 8:30 a.m. in Santa Fe.

Full Story: Report: Santa Fe police found second note planning school shooting

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s for most of us. A blanket of fog will lower visibility across southeast New Mexico through the late morning before mixing out later this afternoon.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. Some University of New Mexico students are calling on the university and asking UNM Police to step up patrols at night. They are also asking them to consider putting a chain link fence along the southeast corner of campus near the dorms. Students say it’s becoming too risky to be out on campus at night and they say they’re mostly worried about the homeless population.

Full Story: UNM students concerned about the homeless hanging around their dorms

5. A never before seen picture of Billy the Kid and the man who killed him, Sheriff Pat Garrett, is getting a lot of attention. The photo first caught the attention of history buff Frank Abrams. After months of analysis, experts say the picture is authentic. Experts also say further analysis revealed Garrett’s signature on his lapel and a date of Aug. 2, 1880.

Full Story: Experts: Tintype photo of Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett could be worth millions

Morning’s Top Stories