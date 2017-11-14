New Mexico man gets prison for firearms and valor violations

Related Coverage Man running security company arrested for stolen valor, felon with a gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been sentenced to six months in prison for violating the federal firearms laws and making false representations about having received military medals and decorations.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Anthony Lee Gambino of Farmington pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

He admitted to being in possession of six firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition in May 2016 in San Juan County despite his status as a convicted felon prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Prosecutors say Gambino further admitted he fraudulently held himself out to be a recipient of a Purple Heart and a Combat Action Ribbon with intent to obtain money, property or other tangible benefit.

At the time, authorities say Gambino was the owner and operator of a security company based in Aztec.