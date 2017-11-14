A cold front pushing to eastern New Mexico overnight. That front will cool east and the Albuquerque area. The front will dip temperatures significantly across the east with a drop of up to 15°. Here in the metro we will drop off about 5° on Wednesday with sunny skies. A quick warm-up will commence Thursday and Friday before another cold front comes in for the weekend.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event