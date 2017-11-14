Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Another Dry Cold Front

A cold front pushing to eastern New Mexico overnight. That front will cool east and the Albuquerque area. The front will dip temperatures significantly across the east with a drop of up to 15°. Here in the metro we will drop off about 5° on Wednesday with sunny skies. A quick warm-up will commence Thursday and Friday before another cold front comes in for the weekend.

