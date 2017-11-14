Man accused of trying to set police officer on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars and accused of trying to set a Santa Fe Police Officer on fire.

According to a criminal complaint, Tristan Critzer was breaking things in his mothers home.

When police arrived, he was locked in the garage.

An officer tried to get him to come out, but Critzer used a knife to slash through the door.

Police say when they got him to open the door, he then began throwing things at them. They also say he doused their pants with lighter fluid and tried to set them on fire.

Officers were finally able to get Critzer into custody.

