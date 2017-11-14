ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local museum proves “science is everywhere” with fun chromatography experiment.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host “Science is Everywhere” Winter Day Camp 2017 for children who are 6 to 12 years old.

Experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22 and Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 29.

Sessions include “Code of the Robot,” “Holiday Exploration,” “Balloon Blast!” “Eureka!” and much more!

To register for the camps, or any other activity, visit the NMNSH website.