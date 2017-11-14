Lobos’ Kurgat honored with regional XC award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ednah Kurgat has impressed as a cross country runner for the University of New Mexico Lobos, and it has not gone unnoticed.Kurgat was named division one Mountain Region Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Tuesday.

The sophomore from Eldoret, Kenya has won four meets in four tries. Her last victory was this past Friday when she won the individual race at the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships. Kurgat and the second ranked Lobo women’s cross country team will compete in the NCAA Championships in Louisville, Kentucky Saturday.