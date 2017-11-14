Lobo Men’s Basketball score over 100 in second straight game

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – How do you follow up a 147 point game? You score 103. That is what Paul Weir’s University of New Mexico Lobos did Tuesday night in a 103-71 victory over Nebraska Omaha. For the Lobos, it is their first back-to-back 100 point games since 1998.

The Lobos only led by one point at halftime with a 35-34 lead. The second half they caught fire.

Guard Troy Simons led the Lobos’ attack with 24 points on 8 of 16 shooting. Simons was 6 of 11 from three point range.

Four Lobos scored in double figures. Point guard Antino Jackson scored 19 points and went 5 for 7 from three point range. He also dished out five assists. Jackson was followed in scoring by Sam Logwood who scored 18 points. Joe Furstinger had 11 points and 8 rebounds.

Omaha was led in scoring by Mitchell Hahn and Zach Jackson who both had 16 points each. As a team the Lobos shot 44 percent overall and from the three point line. They outscored Omaha 39-13 in points off of turnovers.

The Lobos also got a solid contribution off their bench, outscoring their opponent 46-21 in that area. The 2-0 Lobos will face rival New Mexico State Friday in Las Cruces. The game will mark the return of the Aggies’ former coach, Weir, to the team he led last season.

