Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s for most of us. A blanket of fog will lower visibility across southeast NM through late morning before mixing out this afternoon. Most of the state will see a mix of sunshine and high clouds overhead… with afternoon highs warming well into the 60s, 70s and 80s. No rain or snow expected within statelines. An incoming cold front will begin to edge in over far northeast NM – swinging southwest across the state overnight into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: The mentioned cold front will drop temperatures ~5° across central NM and ~10° over far eastern NM. This cool down will leave us *closer to seasonal temperatures… but still slightly above normal for this time of year. Mostly to partly sunny conditions will blanket the state with no shot at rain or snow.

THURSDAY: After a brief midweek cool down, temperatures will begin to climb again with the Albuquerque-metro area back in the low 70s to finish the work week. Sunshine will stretch from stateline to stateline with no significant rain chances.