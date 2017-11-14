John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

It’s going to be a mild afternoon as a ridge of high pressure to the south sets up a westerly flow across the state. A cold front will drop into the east and central sections of the state tonight, boosting the winds and dropping temperatures for Wednesday. The westerly flow takes over again for Thursday allowing temperatures to rebound. Then another cold front blasts in from the north Friday, cooling temperatures for the weekend. This second cold front will give Southern Colorado the shot at a few showers, but most of New Mexico will remain dry.

A storm system will try to dive toward the state next week. One model isn’t very enthusiastic about major impacts on the state, while another model indicates it could be one of the best storms so far this season. We’ll give it a few days and see where the consensus falls.