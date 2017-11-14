Feds planning to prosecute Albuquerque man accused of shooting clerk

By Published:
Robert Rivera
Robert Rivera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The feds are going after a suspected serial robber who keeps striking, most recently shooting a clerk.

That shooting happened back on Oct. 6 at the Chevron on Paradise near Unser.

The clerk was shot in the groin and almost bled to death. Police have now identified the robber and shooter as Robert Rivera.

According to that clerk, he’s the same guy who robbed the store one week earlier.

He’s also the same guy who was arrested along with three others in 2015, accused of targeting homes with open garage doors to burglarize.

Those charges were eventually dropped because all the evidence did not make it in time.

Now, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has indicted that it plans to prosecute Rivera for the Chevron robberies. The Attorney’s Office says it’s conducting a search of his electronic devices to gather evidence. That could put him behind bars for much longer than a conviction in state District Court.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s