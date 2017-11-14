Feds planning to prosecute Albuquerque man accused of shooting clerk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The feds are going after a suspected serial robber who keeps striking, most recently shooting a clerk.

That shooting happened back on Oct. 6 at the Chevron on Paradise near Unser.

The clerk was shot in the groin and almost bled to death. Police have now identified the robber and shooter as Robert Rivera.

According to that clerk, he’s the same guy who robbed the store one week earlier.

He’s also the same guy who was arrested along with three others in 2015, accused of targeting homes with open garage doors to burglarize.

Those charges were eventually dropped because all the evidence did not make it in time.

Now, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has indicted that it plans to prosecute Rivera for the Chevron robberies. The Attorney’s Office says it’s conducting a search of his electronic devices to gather evidence. That could put him behind bars for much longer than a conviction in state District Court.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps