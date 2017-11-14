Facebook, Governor Martinez to make announcement regarding data center

By Published:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook and Governor Susana Martinez are expected to make a big announcement regarding the new data center in Los Lunas.

This summer, the social media giant announced its plans to add another facility to the same location, almost the same size as the first data center.

Leaders with the company say that means they’ll need more workers and more full-time employees for the data center. Facebook officials also say the second building will look a lot like the first one and powered completely by renewable energy.

Tuesday’s announcement is slated for 9:30 a.m.

