DA accused of reckless driving refuses to turn over evidence to prosecutors

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico District Attorney charged with reckless driving in her work car — and charged with misusing that government car — is refusing to give prosecutors a key piece of evidence.
Last year, Grant County District Attorney Francesca Estevez was caught on video weaving and speeding on a highway near Silver City on an off-day in her work Dodge Charger.
By the time she stopped and police caught up with her, she had blown a tire.
Prosecutors with the Attorney General’s Office are asking a judge to force Estevez’s attorney to hand over the tire, and the Walmart receipt when she used government money to replace that tire.
Police suspected she was drunk or high, but just let her go.
Despite the scandal, Estevez was re-elected as DA last November.
Related Coverage:
- State Supreme Court could handle case against Silver City DA
- DA Francesca Estevez denies reckless driving, ethics charges in statement
- Reckless driving, ethics charges filed against Grant County DA Estevez
- Silver City Police won’t fire officers in botched DWI investigation of district attorney
- Police chief: No charges against District Attorney Estevez in alleged DWI case
- Police investigating if officers gave county DA a break
————