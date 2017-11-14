DA accused of reckless driving refuses to turn over evidence to prosecutors

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico District Attorney charged with reckless driving in her work car — and charged with misusing that government car — is refusing to give prosecutors a key piece of evidence.

Last year, Grant County District Attorney Francesca Estevez was caught on video weaving and speeding on a highway near Silver City on an off-day in her work Dodge Charger.

By the time she stopped and police caught up with her, she had blown a tire.

Prosecutors with the Attorney General’s Office are asking a judge to force Estevez’s attorney to hand over the tire, and the Walmart receipt when she used government money to replace that tire.

Police suspected she was drunk or high, but just let her go.

Despite the scandal, Estevez was re-elected as DA last November.

