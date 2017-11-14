Charges dropped for two Santa Fe teens behind school shooting threat

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges against two of the teens accused of plotting a school shooting at Santa Fe High School were dropped Tuesday.

Police say classmates found the letter on the Santa Fe high campus last week, which included a so-called hit list. It included the names of several students, teachers and a map of where kids would be gunned down.

In court, prosecutors announced that they would be dropping the charges against two of the students indicating that they may have only known the plan.

Their main focus was on the one student, Aaron Encinas, who allegedly devised the plot.

Prosecutors asked him to keep Encinas locked up saying he’s being raised by a single father who can’t stay home to watch him.

The teen’s attorney argued other family members could step in, but Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered Encinas to be held until trial.

