TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of robbing a person at an ATM, carjacking another, then fleeing to Colorado, is wanted again.

Taos authorities have issued a warrant for Tranquilino Valencia.

Valencia was arrested in Colorado on Oct. 17 after a crash, following his alleged crime spree.

According to The Taos News, after being brought back to New Mexico, Valencia was released on bond just days later on Oct. 23.

Now authorities don’t know where he is.

