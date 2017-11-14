Animal Humane NM achieves record high for the largest transfer of homeless pets in one day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Animal Humane NM’s “Project Fetch” successfully transfers 75 pets from a Las Cruces shelter in an on-going effort to help smaller facilities care for pets in need.

Last week, Animal Humane NM admitted the largest number of animals in a single day, following a massive transfer from Mesilla Valley Animal Service Center in Las Cruces.

Tuesday’s transfer was a long time coming and the performances by the team were tremendous. MVASC had not worked with AHNM for a very long time. Once AHNM was able to return to Las Cruces, they began to coordinate their first visit, which they knew had the potential to be on the larger side.

“Project Fetch” is part of Animal Humane NM’s statewide effort to lessen the burden of homeless pets on rural or smaller communities, some of which lack the resources necessary to spay and neuter all of the homeless animals that pass through their system. The Albuquerque-based AHNM has a greater accessibility to medical assistance and casts a wider net to find homes for these pets, after they are transferred into the main Albuquerque shelter.

