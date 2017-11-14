Albuquerque shoppers spend below national average on Christmas gifts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no doubt the holidays are expensive, and the National Retailers Federation says the average American adult will spend $970 on presents.

Another study estimates what people will spend in each city, including Albuquerque, and the number is much lower here.

With Black Friday coming next week, people in Albuquerque are starting to make their Christmas lists.

“Mainly my parents, and a few of my friends,” said Tarun John.

“My parents, my older sister, my girlfriend will certainly expect something as well,” said Austin Tyra.

“About 15 people I got to shop for,” said David McKibben.

All those people to shop for, it adds up.

“I don’t know, six or seven hundred. Eight hundred?” said Phil Marquez.

“Two thousand max I guess, if that,” said Mycah James.

According to financial website WalletHub, the average adult in Albuquerque will spend $534 on gifts this year. That’s about $435 less than the average American.

The website used financial data from more than 500 cities across the United States to estimate average spending, Albuquerque came in at 399th.

It still seemed like a lot of money to people we talked to Tuesday, until they thought about it.

“It certainly calls into question, what you get nowadays if $600 can only afford one thing or half an iPhone,” said Tyra.

Even if spending in Albuquerque is on the lower end, some people here still think the holiday shopping frezy is a bit out of hand.

“We tend to spend less. I think it’s because we focus more on the meaning,” said Marquez.

“I’d try to find something more sentimental with more sentimental value than just price tag,” said Tyra.

Santa Fe only ranked slightly above Albuquerque at 395, while holiday shoppers in Rio Rancho seemed to be much more free-spending. The study has them at 243, spending almost $675 on gifts.

