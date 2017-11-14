Albuquerque officer recognized for volunteer work with Special Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer is being honored for the work he does when he’s not in uniform.

Officer Shaune Reese has been with the Department for 20 years, 17 of which he’s spent volunteering with Special Olympics New Mexico.

Reese coached athletes in events like softball, poly hockey and volleyball. He’s also been an escort in the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“The Summer Olympics that are here in Albuquerque, when you hear that put out, come and watch and participate by just watching and clapping. That means a lot to people,” Officer Reese said.

He says his biggest inspiration is his son who participates in Special Olympics. Reese was named the ‘Hero of the Week.’

