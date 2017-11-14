Albuquerque casts final vote for mayor in Tuesday’s runoff election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is picking a new mayor Tuesday in a runoff election, and so far its been a pretty quiet Election Day at the polls.

The City Clerk’s Office said there haven’t really been long lines for this runoff election, and there have been fewer people out Tuesday.

Most people’s ballots only have the mayoral race between Dan Lewis and Tim Keller. Westside voters in District 5 also have a city council runoff.

The slow voting centers Tuesday might be because so many people voted early over the last two weeks.

The City Clerk said more than 57,000 ballots were cast early, far outpacing the early voting for the election in early October.

So far Tuesday, only 17,000 voters have gone to the polls; more than 50,000 people voted on Election Day last month.

Tuesday, many people said they had no issues getting in and out in minutes, many recognizing the importance of Tuesday’s vote.

“It’s the most important election… the city of Albuquerque has had probably since the inception of the mayoral system,” voter Maurine Sanders said.

“If people don’t vote then they should be ashamed of themselves. It took no more than three minutes,” another voter said.

The last mayoral runoff was in the ’90s.

The city’s 53 voting centers are open until 7 p.m. For more info on voting locations, click here.

