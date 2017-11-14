Aerospace company CEO in New Mexico arrested for fraud

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The head of a New Mexico company that drew national attention for developing an electronic flying vehicle has been arrested for fraud and embezzlement.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports Dumitru Popescu was arrested in Jonesboro, Georgia, last week and then extradited to southern New Mexico. He’s the CEO of Arca Space Corporation — a Las Cruces company that develops commercial space launchers.

Popescu has been charged with five counts of embezzlement, 13 counts of fraud and one count of forgery.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dona Ana County District Court, Popescu lied to the Chicago-based Anova Technologies to obtain around $20,000.

Arca Space did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

It was not known if Popescu, who has a Romanian passport, had an attorney.