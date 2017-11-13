Two injured in another crash on Highway 285

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – There was another bad crash on Highway 285 in southeastern New Mexico.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on East Shawnee Road.

The Midway Fire Department says a vehicle was being towed when it was struck from behind by two other vehicles.

Witnesses told officials one of those vehicles fled the scene.

Two people were transported.

This stretch of road has become the site of regular accidents.

The Sheriff’s Department is beefing up patrols but residents say more needs to be done.

