Teen leads cops on high speed chase that ended in Texas

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old from Hobbs led police on quite the chase. The call that started as a reckless driver at an apartment complex soon turned into a pursuit that ended in Texas.

“A party called in saying that there was a guy doing donuts in the church parking lot and seemed to be intoxicated,” said Hobbs Police Officer Shane Blevins.

It was around 9 p.m. on Oct. 21 when police were directed to an apartment complex in Hobbs where they say Adan Tarin had hit two cars and fled the scene.

“He took off running in his vehicle and officers gave chase, leading them on a high-speed pursuit,” Blevins said.

That high-speed chase took cops across the state line and into Texas. Police say they pursued the vehicle for about 15 miles.

In the police report, the passenger of the vehicle says he feared for his life, which is why he jumped out of the car as Tarin was trying to out-run officers. He then made a confession to police.

“He even gave a statement that the driver, Mr. Tarin was driving an excess of 160 miles per hour,” Blevins said.

Texas police finished the pursuit and Tarin was eventually caught at a Pilot gas station. He was arrested and charged with DWI by the Gaines County Sheriff’s Department.

Tarin was also charged in Hobbs for aggravated fleeing of law enforcement. He bonded out of jail days after his arrest, but is already back in jail for failing to appear in court.

