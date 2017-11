SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe woman who is an international cycling competitor is in serious condition at the University of New Mexico Hospital, after a Friday afternoon accident.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Santa Fe Police are investigating an accident involving 29-year-old Irena Ossola.

Police say it happened Friday afternoon on West Alameda Street and Quail View Lane.

They say a driver did not see Ossola on her bicycle because the sun was in his eyes.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps