Retired Marine Corps Sergeant completes 31 marathons in 31 days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Marine Sergeant who lost both legs to an IED in Afghanistan has finished his inspiring journey Sunday.

Rob Jones, had a goal of running 31 marathons in 31 consecutive days.

One of his 26.2-mile runs was spent here in the Duke City. He raced through Albuquerque for his 20th marathon.

Jones met his goal Sunday after running the last one in Washington D.C.

His journey was dedicated to raising funds for military charities and so far, he has raised more than $125,000.

To view Rob’s journey, click here.

