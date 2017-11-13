Report: Santa Fe police found second note planning school shooting

Related Coverage Police arrest 3 Santa Fe High students over school shooting threat

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released reports show police found a second note planning a school shooting in Santa Fe.

Last week, police arrested three students after classmates found a letter on the Santa Fe High School campus. It targeted “several students” and “two teachers.”

There was also a map of where kids would be gunned down.

In a new police report released Monday, it was revealed that investigators also found a similar note last week in the parking lot of an apartment complex on San Ignacio Road. However, the report does not say what school was targeted.

