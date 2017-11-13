Report: Santa Fe police found second note planning school shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released reports show police found a second note planning a school shooting in Santa Fe.
Last week, police arrested three students after classmates found a letter on the Santa Fe High School campus. It targeted “several students” and “two teachers.”
There was also a map of where kids would be gunned down.
In a new police report released Monday, it was revealed that investigators also found a similar note last week in the parking lot of an apartment complex on San Ignacio Road. However, the report does not say what school was targeted.
