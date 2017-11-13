Report: Santa Fe police found second note planning school shooting

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released reports show police found a second note planning a school shooting in Santa Fe.

Last week, police arrested three students after classmates found a letter on the Santa Fe High School campus. It targeted “several students” and “two teachers.”

There was also a map of where kids would be gunned down.

In a new police report released Monday, it was revealed that investigators also found a similar note last week in the parking lot of an apartment complex on San Ignacio Road. However, the report does not say what school was targeted.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s