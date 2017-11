ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys found out how valuable Tyron Smith is at left tackle in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

With Smith out of the line up, Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn hung six sacks on the Cowboys.

The Cowboys also had their struggles on defense with Sean Lee leaving the game due to injury.

In his latest report, Mickey Spagnola takes a look at the questions facing the Cowboys as they prepare for a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.