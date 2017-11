ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating a scene in northeast Albuquerque after a man was found dead.

Albuquerque Police were called out to the 200 block of Texas NE Monday in response to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased individual.

There is no other information at this time.

