FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified the woman found dead at a Farmington park.

Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 5, police were dispatched to Brook Haven West where they found the body of 29-year-old Vanessa Tsosie of Red Valley Arizona.

Signs of foul play were present and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Juan County Crime Stoppers at (505) 334-TIPS

