ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a deadly crash in southeast Albuquerque.

Around 2 a.m. Albuquerque Police was called out to Gibson and Yale for an accident with injuries.

APD has confirmed that at least one person has died.

There is no other information at this time.

