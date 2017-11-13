Nunn scores 39,UNM women’s basketball upset 17th ranked Marquette

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobos women’s basketball center Jaisa Nunn played the best game of her career Monday night, leading to a 88-87 Lobo victory over 17th ranked Marquette.

Nunn was almost perfect shooting 14 of 15 as she finished with 39 points. Nunn also pulled down 13 rebounds and was 11 of 12 from the free throw line.

Freshman guard Jasmine Smith scored 17 points for the Lobos while while reigning Mountain West Player of the Week Cherise Beynon dropped in 13 points with seven assists.

Lauren Van Kleunen led Marquette with 23 points. As a team the Lobos shot 51 percent for the game and scored 60 points in the paint with Nunn dominating inside. The Lobos are 2-0 and will host Northern New Mexico Wednesday at 7 p.m.