November 13th Morning Rush: APS Board to select candidate to fill District 1 seat

1. The Albuquerque Public School Board is set to vote on who will fill the empty District 1 seat. Who they choose will replace embattled board member Analee Maestas who resigned amid allegations of questionable spending at the charter school she founded. The three candidates are Claudia Benavidez, Yolanda Montoya-Cordova and Lee Romero. The winner will serve out the remainder of Maestas’ term-ending in 2019.

Full Story: APS Board to fill vacated District 1 seat

2. The death toll continues to rise after a massive earthquake struck the border of Iraq and Iran. More than 330 people are confirmed dead. Iran’s state-run news agency is reporting nearly 4,000 people are injured. The 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit late Sunday. Monday the search for survivors is ongoing and the only hospital in the area was heavily damaged.

Full Story: Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills over 350

3. The majority of New Mexico can expect a mix of sunshine and high clouds with warm afternoon highs (60s & 70s).

Full story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. Next time you visit Albuquerque’s Karma Café, you’ll notice prices on the menu. The unique eatery opened last year, without a price list for items. Customers simply paid as they could. The cafe says it will still give free meals to those who can’t afford it through a voucher system. One dollar of everything others buy will cover someone else’s meal.

Full Story: Karma Cafe to begin putting prices on menu

5. A local event allowing typewriter enthusiasts to show off their skills is turning heads. A “Type-Out” was hosted by Pennysmiths Paper. Hobbyists brought their machines to share with others. Guests were given prompts and two hours to type whatever they wanted. Organizers say it was a way to re-introduce people to the old technology.

Full Story: Typewriter enthusiasts compete at Pennysmith’s Paper’s ‘Type-Out’