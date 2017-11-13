New signs remind people to move for first responders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You will soon see new signs on highways reminding people to move over.

According to New Mexico state law, drivers are required to move over a lane when you see first responders, including tow truck drivers.

If that is not possible, you are asked to slow down.

The new signs, unveiled Monday, remind people that it is a state law.

This is something that is important to Linda Unruh, who lost her son, a tow truck driver responding to a car broken down on the side of the highway.

“I want them to go home. My son wasn’t able to go home that day. He was a single parent of three children that were left behind,” says Unruh.

Those caught not following this law could be fined $111.

