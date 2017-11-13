Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

A westerly flow across the state will keep temperatures mild on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the metro area will max out in the low 70s. A cold front will push through on Wednesday, dipping temperatures briefly back down into the 60s. The cooldown won’t last long though as drier and warmer air moves in from the west Thursday and Friday. Another more powerful cold front comes in for the weekend. Our next shot of the storm looks like early next week.

