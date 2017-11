ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The very item a suspect was caught on camera stealing may be what helps police catch him.

Police say the man was caught on surveillance cameras on Oct. 27 stealing the security cameras.

It happened at the Sandia Animal Clinic on Menaul.

He is described as a Hispanic or Native American male with a thin build. He was wearing an LA Dodgers baseball cap, gray t-shirt, black shorts and a dark backpack.

If you recognize him, call crime stoppers at 843-STOP.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps