Local Astronaut gears up to deliver an inspirational leadership talk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The one-time-only Leadership Luncheon with Astronaut Mike Mullane is prepping for take-off.

Join the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for an “Out of this World Luncheon” with Astronaut Mike Mullane on Thursday, Nov. 30, 11:30 am at Sheraton Uptown.

This one-time-only event with very limited seating will showcase Astronaut Mullane as he discusses three fundamentals of leadership and teamwork, pulling from his own incredible experiences working for NASA. Leaders from all over the community will benefit from this intriguing discussion that focuses on topics such as the Challenger tragedy and Mullane’s own story of how he narrowly escaped death by ejecting from a crashing jet.

This event is open to the public at $50 per person to enjoy lunch and Astronaut Mullane’s program. Tickets must be purchased in advance at nuclearmuseum.org.

