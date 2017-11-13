Lobo Football drops out of bowl contention after losing to Texas A&M 55-14

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t the best day for UNM Football on Saturday as they dropped their fifth straight game. Texas A&M would roll in College Station beating the Lobos 55-14.

UNM would only finish with 144 total yards on 59 plays. A&M, on the other hand, would rack up 562 total yards with 499 of that coming by way of the pass. The UNM secondary really struggled on Saturday.

With this loss, UNM is now 3-7 overall on the season with just two games left on the schedule. They cannot make it to a bowl game, but they could finish the season on a high note as they will host UNLV next on Friday at 7:30 p.m. UNM will then head to San Diego State to finish out their season.