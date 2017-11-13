Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Fog and low clouds will reduce visibility across portions of eastern NM through late morning before mixing out this afternoon. We could even see a bit of drizzle in the mix but that’s about the extent of today’s rain chances. The majority of us can expect a mix of sunshine and high clouds with warm afternoon highs (60s & 70s). High pressure will remain in control as the storm track sits well to our north.

TUESDAY: Another day of above average temperatures with most of us climbing well into the 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Dry westerly flow will continue, squashing any hope of significant rain or snow. A weak backdoor cold front will begin to edge in over the northeast but will have only minor affects on our weather.

WEDNESDAY: The mentioned cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees across the state – more noticeable drop (up to 10°) across eastern NM. The Albuquerque-metro area will be a couple degrees cooler than what we started the week with – but even with a cool down, we’ll still feel above average temperatures (mid- to upper 60s). Mostly to partly sunny conditions will continue with no shot at rain.