CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The judge set to hear the sexual assault case involving a former high school track coach has recused himself.

In July, a teen filed a lawsuit claiming Clovis Christian track coach Garrett Scott Fly sexually abused her over several months.

Fly was arrested back in September in connection with another case.

Fly’s attorney excused the initial judge late last month.

Less than one week after taking the case, a second judge, Judge Matthew Chandler, recused himself.

