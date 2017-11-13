John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

It’s going to be a mostly quiet and mild week for most of the state. Expect above average temperatures through Tuesday as a westerly flow dominates the weather across New Mexico. A cold front will move into the east Tuesday night, allowing for cooler temperatures central and east on Wednesday.

Temperatures rebound for Thursday. A storm system will scrap northern New Mexico late this week. This will lead to mainly a wind event across the state into the early weekend. A few spotty snow showers will be possible across the high terrain of southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico.