I-25 widening project underway near San Mateo to help traffic issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a stretch of I-25 that gets backed up constantly, and now the state is doing something about it, but it will mean more traffic for the next seven months.

“Our city is always growing and so we’re just trying to accommodate drivers and the day-to-day traffic that goes through these areas,” said Kimberly Gallegos, a spokesperson for District 3 of the Department of Transportation.

Speed limits have dropped, and construction signs now line I-25 as the DOT begins work on a major project. The project spans from the San Antonio exit to Jefferson, about a two mile stretch of road.

“The project will include the widening of I-25 southbound between San Antonio to Jefferson,” said Gallegos.

The bridge over San Mateo will be widened and the off-ramp will be closed until May.

“It will also include an additional auxiliary lane at the off-ramp of northbound I-25 at San Antonio,” she said.

Businesses around the San Mateo interchange remember the traffic issues that came with the last major construction project in the area, the Paseo project.

“That was kind of nightmarish, this would back up every single day for hours and hours,” said Jennifer Hobson, the owner of the Jericho Nursery.

She said the closure of the ramp could also pose concerns.

“That could cause some issues I think for some folks getting around up and down Osuna particularly,” said Hobson.

But she and others are hopeful it will be a promising fix to some major headaches.

“Them doing more work, I’m sure it’s going to ultimately be good in the long run,” she said.

Gallegos said the project will cost $9.4 million. She said they will be updating the message boards with alternate routes and delays.

