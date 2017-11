Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico offers comfort and care to families dealing with life-threatening childhood illnesses. At this time of year, giving is of the utmost importance.

If you can’t give monetary donations, the organization can always use volunteers at the house and at hospitals. In-kind donations are also accepted on a case-by-case basis.

To find out how you can help, visit RMHC-NM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living