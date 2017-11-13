Dallas Cowboys must find fast fix with 4 missing stars

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott will miss at least the next three games depending on the next legal round in the Dallas Cowboys running back’s fight over his six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence.

It’s likely the same for kicker Dan Bailey because of a groin injury, and could be another game or two for Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (groin, back) and 2016 All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee after he tweaked a hamstring in the 27-7 loss at Atlanta on Sunday.

The absence of four of the most important Cowboys showed up in various ways against the Falcons, and raises questions about the defending NFC East champions staying in contention with division-leading Philadelphia visiting Sunday night.