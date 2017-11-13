Club Pilates Comes to NM

Born in San Diego in 2005, Club Pilates has expanded across the nation, bringing Pilates to hundreds of thousands of people. In 2016, they served up over 2.2 million workouts to their dedicated members.

Pure to Joseph Pilates’ original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at a surprisingly affordable price.

They believe that Pilates is the path to a fuller, more satisfying physical existence and that being in control of your body helps you to be in control of your life. And best of all, they believe that you can start anytime.

For more information about the new Albuquerque location, opening Dec. 1, visit ClubPilates.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living