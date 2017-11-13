City looks to create Park and Ride for River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ART construction has caused quite the headache for drivers, but the city hopes it will be a solution for this year’s River of Lights.

The River of Lights is one of the city’s most popular events and with that comes a lot of traffic.

People often spend a long time lined up waiting to get into the Biopark.

Now the city is looking to create Park and Ride for the event.

The idea is to take advantage of the ART buses that are sitting around until ART is up and running, which is not expected to be until late 2017 or early 2018.

There are three planned Park and Ride spots.

The River of Lights opens Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 30.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps